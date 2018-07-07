Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Wynch Bridge has cast iron Tuscan-style columns with wrought iron suspension cables and handrails and a wooden deck

A 200-year-old bridge has been closed for safety reasons while "serious" damage is repaired.

The Grade II listed Wynch Bridge near High Force waterfall in Teesdale, Durham, is one of the area's best known landmarks.

Specialist engineers repairing the bridge found more significant damage than first thought, Durham County Council said.

John Reed, from the council, said it would be reopened as soon as possible.

"We appreciate that for visitors walking between Bowlees visitor centre and High and Low Force waterfalls this will be an inconvenience but, in the interests of safety, we have to close the bridge," he said.

"In the meantime there are alternative, though longer, paths and footbridges to cross the River Tees and we thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding."

The crossing was built for the Duke of Cleveland in 1820.