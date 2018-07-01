Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Donna Keogh was last seen in Middlesbrough on 19 April 1998

A search for the body of a 17-year-old girl who police believe was murdered in Middlesbrough 20 years ago has entered its third week.

Donna Keogh was last seen at a party in Bow Street in April 1998.

Cleveland Police officers have been digging up a former allotment site near Troon Close since 18 June.

The case is one of three being re-investigated by Cleveland Police after it was given £3.77m by the Home Office to fund cold case inquiries.

The force's Historic Investigations Unit is also investigating the deaths of Vicky Glass in 2000 and Rachel Wilson in 2002.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Donna was wearing a sky blue dress when she went missing

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Due to the size and challenging nature of the site we will be continuing the excavation into next week and potentially for a number of weeks after that.

"We continue to update Donna's family and remain grateful to local residents for their understanding and support."

At the time of her disappearance, Donna was living with cousins in a block of flats in the centre of Middlesbrough.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption A digger at the patch of waste ground near Troon Close