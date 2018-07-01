Donna Keogh 1998 murder: Search enters third week
A search for the body of a 17-year-old girl who police believe was murdered in Middlesbrough 20 years ago has entered its third week.
Donna Keogh was last seen at a party in Bow Street in April 1998.
Cleveland Police officers have been digging up a former allotment site near Troon Close since 18 June.
The case is one of three being re-investigated by Cleveland Police after it was given £3.77m by the Home Office to fund cold case inquiries.
The force's Historic Investigations Unit is also investigating the deaths of Vicky Glass in 2000 and Rachel Wilson in 2002.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Due to the size and challenging nature of the site we will be continuing the excavation into next week and potentially for a number of weeks after that.
"We continue to update Donna's family and remain grateful to local residents for their understanding and support."
At the time of her disappearance, Donna was living with cousins in a block of flats in the centre of Middlesbrough.