Image copyright Statera Energy Image caption What the gas-fired power stations would look like if the plans are approved

A plan to build two gas-fired power stations close to a Teesside village has met strong opposition.

Statera Energy was originally given approval for a battery storage power station at Thorpe Thewles near Stockton, but has now scrapped those plans in favour of gas plants.

The firm said the plants would be safe and clean "hardly noticeable".

Those against the scheme fear it will have a detrimental impact on planned housing developments.

Campaigners against the scheme said there were more suitable sites than the one earmarked at High Middlefield Farm, which they say would not cope with the extra traffic the plant would generate.

Image caption Wayne Brown, who lives opposite the site, is not convinced the plants would not emit chemicals

'No construction traffic'

Wayne Brown, who lives opposite, the site said he was "devastated".

"It's in the middle of a green field - we've got wildlife, a national cycle track nearby", Mr Brown said.

"There's also plans in for new houses, [so] there will also be kids about."

Labour MP for Stockton North, Alex Cunningham, said: "The company hasn't shown us any detailed plans locally.

"This is two power stations in a green field site near housing developments that are about to get under way. I'm really quite concerned about it."

Statera Energy said the plants would go "largely unnoticed", and would not emit smoke or smells and would be a mile away from homes.

Spokesman Andrew Troup, said: "People in Thorpe Thewles won't be able to see the plants or hear them.

"There will be no emissions and no construction traffic."