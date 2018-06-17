Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Anglers had been concerned the barrage would have a detrimental effect on the fish population

Large numbers of salmon are taking advantage of extra passage time from spawning grounds to get out to sea, a study has found.

The Environment Agency said sonar checks at the Tees Barrage revealed young fish, known as smolts, were getting through.

Since 2015, the gates have been lowered on every tidal cycle giving an extra 1,500 hours passage time a year.

Since it opened in 1995, anglers have feared the barrage would hamper fish.

Phil Rippon, fisheries technical specialist at the Environment Agency, said: "As well as improving the routes for returning adult fish, we are also looking to improve the downstream migration of these precious fish and maximise the number of smolts reaching the North Sea.

"By lowering the main barrage gates at set times, it means that as well as providing an additional upstream route for adult salmon we are providing a much easier route for the young salmon moving downstream as well."

He said smolts were vulnerable during migration and only 5% of those that leave the River Tees return to spawn.

Last year the agency also installed an acoustic deterrent device to try to keep away seals that prey on the fish.