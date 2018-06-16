Image copyright Google Image caption An extension to Stockton's Durham Road Cemetery is also recommended

Grave plot sizes should be made wider and longer to "accommodate increasingly large coffins", councillors have been told.

Stockton Council has been reviewing provision at the town's cemetery.

There has been increasing demand for larger coffins as the average weight of the population has increased.

Some councils have considered charging more for larger graves, while others have increased fees for cremating larger coffins.

There are about 1,600 deaths in Stockton per year, with 81% choosing to be cremated, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The council is considering an extension to the Durham Road cemetery and new rules on personalising plots.

Cabinet members are expected to approve the proposals next month.