Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Three CCTV images have been released by police after the death of Hilary Simmons

Police are hoping to speak to three witnesses captured on CCTV after a Tesco worker died following an attempted theft in the store.

Hilary Simmons, 59, died after becoming ill at the shop on Middlesbrough's Corporation Road on 30 April.

Two men, aged 35 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and attempted theft and have been released under investigation.

Cleveland Police think the witnesses could hold vital information.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hilary Simmons (right) was "very well thought of and respected" by colleagues, her family said

Image copyright Google Image caption Hilary Simmons died after falling ill at Tesco Express in Corporation Road in Middlesbrough

In a previous statement, Mrs Simmons' family said she was known to all her work colleagues as "Tesco mummy" with staff buying her a gift on Mother's Day.

She leaves behind her husband, son, daughter and her Yorkshire Terrier, George.

Cleveland Police urged the witnesses to come forward and said: "There is no evidence to suggest that they are in any way involved in the alleged offence."

A post-mortem examination has taken place but police have not yet revealed the results.