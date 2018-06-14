Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rescue team helps man climb Roseberry Topping

A pensioner with a rare muscle-wasting disease was carried up a hill to achieve his dream of reaching the top.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team used a stretcher to get Keith Stubbs, 71, to the summit of Roseberry Topping.

Mr Stubbs has lived close to the North Yorkshire peak for 50 years but had not been to the top before he was diagnosed with Lambert-Eaton myasthenia syndrome.

The team decided to help Mr Stubbs when they found out he regretted not making it to the top when he was fit enough.

Image copyright Cleveland Search and Rescue Team

The syndrome is an auto-immune disease which attacks nerve endings where they connect to muscles, stopping them from working.

Mr Stubbs, who was diagnosed with the disease six years ago, has previously fundraised for the search and rescue team.

He said: "It's the first time that I've been and I was quite taken aback with the view that you get there, it's absolutely marvellous."

A statement from the team said: "The achievement was 'toasted' at the top before we adopted our much more familiar practice of carrying him back downhill."