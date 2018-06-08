Image caption Sarah Bramley was bailed to return to Teesside Crown Court in October

A woman whose ex-partner murdered her lover has denied incitement.

Sarah Bramley, 29, is alleged to have sent an intimate photograph of herself with Michael Lawson to David Saunders.

Saunders later stabbed Mr Lawson in the heart, and afterwards he admitted murder and was handed a life term.

Ms Bramley, of Langdale Road, Darlington, pleaded not guilty to encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and will return to Teesside Crown Court on 25 October.