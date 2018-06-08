Image copyright Kate Sunley Image caption Diver Neil Richmond found Kate Sunley's leg a month after it was thought to be stolen

A woman has been reunited with her prosthetic leg a month after it was thought to have been stolen while she was swimming.

Diver Neil Richmond travelled 100 miles from Berwick-upon-Tweed to look for Kate Sunley's leg in the River Tees.

It was found underwater about 10ft away from where she left it in Preston Park, Stockton-on-Tees.

She described Mr Richmond was a "hero" and said he had "restored my faith in humanity".

Ms Sunley said the leg was "an integral part" of her life in May when she got out the river to find it had been taken.

She posted on social media to appeal for its return.

'Diving in cold coffee'

Mr Richmond said: "It just seemed a shame it happened. And I thought 'I can go and dive in the river and have a look'.

He said he could only see a couple of inches in front of his mask, so "did it all by touch".

"It's probably the worst dive I've done in the Tees in the last 12 months. It was like diving in cold coffee.

"There was a mountain bike and a shopping trolley down there."

After 10 years of operations, nerve damage and pain, Ms Sunley chose to have her leg amputated.

She said she loves swimming because she doesn't need her leg and can "be like everybody else".

Ms Sunley said she was "stunned" by the "brilliant news".

"The position it was in it would have had to be moved to end up in the water. I think it's been curious kids.

"I don't think they've flung it in on purpose. I think the weight of it has taken it out of their hands and it's gone straight in the water.

"It's a lot cleaner than it was when we took it out the river. It's looking a lot better now and it's going for a check."