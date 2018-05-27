Image copyright Google Image caption The 69-year-old man was crossing Ormesby Road

A 69-year-old man who was crossing a road has died after being hit by a car.

The man was crossing Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough, adjacent to Ormesby Grange Care Home, just before 22:15 BST on Saturday.

He was hit by a Skoda Octavia and taken to James Cook University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short while later, Cleveland Police said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash and released under investigation.

Police have not said what he was arrested on suspicion of.

Cleveland Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.