Image caption Police were alerted by firefighters in the early hours of the morning

A man rescued from a fire has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Firefighters brought the 47-year old out of the three-storey building on Skinnergate, Darlington, in the early hours of the morning.

He was arrested while being treated for minor injuries in hospital and has been released while investigations continue.

Durham Police said the fire had "a huge impact on businesses and residents in the local area".

"We will remain at the scene while a thorough investigation is carried out by ourselves and the fire service into the circumstances surrounding the fire," a spokeswoman said.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue called police to the fire at 04:30 BST.

The road had to be closed to traffic and pedestrians.