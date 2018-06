Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cleveland Police said Jessica Patel had suffered "serious injuries"

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Pharmacist Jessica Patel, 34, from Leeds, was found dead at her home in the Avenue, Middlesbrough on 14 May.

Mitesh Patel, 36, entered no plea when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court, and was remanded in custody to return to the court on 3 September.

Mrs Patel, who worked with her husband at the Roman Road Pharmacy in the town, had suffered serious injuries, police said.