Shantelle Kirkup named as Darlington pedestrian crossing crash victim

  • 10 May 2018
Shantelle Kirkup Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Shantelle Kirkup died from her injuries having been taken to hospital by air ambulance

A woman who died after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing has been identified.

Shantelle Kirkup was hit on St Cuthbert's Way, Darlington, on Sunday at about 15:40 BST.

The 29-year-old, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was with her five-year-old son who was also injured.

A 36-year-old man driving a Ford Focus was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation.

Mrs Kirkup, a mother-of-two, was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance but died from her injuries.

Police described it as a "distressing incident for all involved".

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash on St Cuthbert's Way to come forward with information

