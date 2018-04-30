Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police have urged Jacob (left) and Jamie Tindall to hand themselves in

Two brothers who were part of a gang that stole from a £1m lottery winner may have left the country, police fear.

The group took £75,000 in a weekend, which they used for gambling, paying off credit cards and buying shares.

Jacob Tindall, 32, of Clough Close, Middlesbrough, and Jamie Tindall, 29, of no fixed abode, admitted conspiracy to steal but failed to attend Teesside Crown Court for sentencing.

Two other members of the gang were jailed earlier this month.

Aaron Harvey, 26, and Lee Khan, 32, admitted conspiracy to steal and were sentenced to three years in prison.

Khan also admitted three counts of theft.

Cleveland Police said it was "making concerted efforts" to trace the Tindalls and had issued warrants for their arrest.

The force said it believes the men "may be anywhere in the UK or even abroad".

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Aaron Harvey (left) and Lee Khan were jailed on 20 April, but the Tindalls did not appear in court

Teesside Crown Court heard the "callous" gang targeted the victim because of her "vulnerability" and gambled £41,000 in 100 minutes.

The victim was refunded most of her stolen money after the account was blocked.