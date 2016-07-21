Image copyright Natural England Image caption The coastline between Filey Brigg and Newport Bridge at Whitby North Beach is now linked by the path

A further stretch of a 2,700-mile (4,345km) chain of footpaths around the English coast has opened.

Connecting Teesside with Yorkshire, the 68 miles (109km) of signposted trail will give walkers access to the coast from Filey Brigg to Middlesbrough, through Scarborough and Whitby.

Natural England said it showcased stunning views.

The government agency is aiming to have England's Coastal Path fully open by 2020.

Work is under way on approximately 60% of the scheme.

'Enjoy exploring'

Natural England chief executive James Cross said: "We want people to enjoy exploring all of this coast, using a high-quality, well-signposted route."

The newly-opened section follows much of the coastal section of the Cleveland Way national trail.

A stretch has been created near Staithes to bring the trail closer to the headland, while a restored footbridge has enabled a blocked section of the Teesdale Way to reopen.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it had approved an additional eight-mile (13km) link between Newport Bridge on the Tees and North Gare, near Hartlepool.

It will connect the new 68-mile part with 34 miles (55km) along the Durham coast which is already open.