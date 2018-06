Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The tablets are marked with a distinctive UPS logo

Police have issued a warning about a batch of ecstasy tablets after six people were treated in hospital.

The tablets, which police said had higher than usual levels of MDMA - the base chemical of ecstasy - were taken at a Middlesbrough bar on Saturday.

All of the tables carry a distinctive "UPS" logo.

Cleveland Police said none of those affected had suffered any serious injuries, but that such drugs were "potentially lethal".