Police car collides on way to crash

A police car collided with a taxi while responding to reports of a road crash.

The armed response unit was on its way to Wynyard when it collided with a taxi on the A689 near Greatham at 01:45 GMT on Friday.

The taxi driver, 46, is being treated in hospital for head injuries, described as non-life threatening.

Cleveland Police have referred the crash to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

A 50-year-old male passenger travelling in the taxi was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with a leg injury but has since been discharged.

A male officer travelling in the police car suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital in Stockton, where he was treated and released.

The male driver of the police vehicle was uninjured.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "A mandatory referral has been made to the IPCC as is routine with these kinds of incidents."

She also said no further details could be given at this time due to the IPCC's investigation.