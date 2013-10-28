A police community support officer suffered minor head and arm injuries when he was knocked off his bike by a hit and run driver, police said.

He was on patrol with a fellow officer when he was hit at by a car at the roundabout on Winterbottom Avenue and Easington Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said the driver did not stop and continued at speed after the crash on Friday night.

They do not believe the PCSO was targeted.