Brighton: Residents evacuated after fire at block of flats
- Published
Residents have been evacuated following a fire at a block of flats in Brighton.
Emergency services were called to Saunders Park View at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday.
Fire crews went to the scene of the blaze, which caused disruption and some closures to nearby roads.
Residents have been taken to a local rest centre, says East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS), which has since put out the fire and scaled back the response.
Brighton and Hove City Council said in a statement it was supporting 17 residents and some pets.
It said: "We're helping 10 households find accommodation as they cannot return to their homes at present.
"We're also providing hot food to the residents at the rest centre."
ESFRS said Lewes Road was due to reopen on Tuesday morning, however Saunders Park View remains closed.
People in the area were urged to keep their doors and windows shut.
