Man sought by Sussex Police after Brighton beach rape
- Published
CCTV images of a man being sought following the rape of a woman in Brighton have been released by Sussex Police.
The woman reported being attacked on Brighton beach on 10 September between 02:00 and 05:30 BST, close to the Kings Road arches.
The CCTV images were captured at Brighton station at about 05:45 the same morning, police said.
Police are looking to identify the man who then boarded a train to London.
A second man from Barnet in London has already been charged with rape and remanded in custody.
He is due to appear in court on 10 October.
Det Ch Insp Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: "Officers have been conducting a painstaking investigation to piece together the events of that morning and we have obtained these clear images of a man of significant interest.
"We are asking anyone who recognises him, or may have spoken to him at Brighton railway station at around 05:45, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.