Brighton: Pedestrianised North Laine area reopened to cars
- Published
One of Brighton's busiest North Laine streets, which was pedestrianised last year, will be reopened to traffic.
Brighton and Hove City Council voted in favour of reducing Gardner Street's pedestrianised hours to 11:00 to 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The change will improve accessibility for disabled residents, one of whom has been "left stuck in their home for months", the council said.
A former Green councillor has described the move as "desperately sad".
Jamie Lloyd, the former lead for active travel for the council, accused Labour of being a "pro-traffic, anti-clean air administration" that had "thrown out any chance of an ultra-low emission zone" in the city.
Labour councillor Trevor Muten said air quality in the city had declined over the last three years and the council was "committed to moving the city towards a low carbon transport system".
'A workable compromise'
Gardner Street, which is full of shops and restaurants with tables outside, is currently shut to traffic from 11:00 to 17:00 each day, following a decision by the then-Green majority council last November.
But following a vote on Tuesday, the road will be open to vehicles from Monday to Thursday.
Labour councillor Trevor Muten said this was "a workable compromise" to maintain "the vibrancy of this busy street" at busy times, while also ensuring fair access for residents.
"It is vital that no-one is disadvantaged or left to feel isolated, especially our most vulnerable residents," said Mr Muten.
Mr Lloyd argued cars did not provide a solution to accessibility.
Traffic free cities across Europe were "extremely pleasant places" where "disabled people can still live their lives", he said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.