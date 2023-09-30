East Sussex water shortage: Homes without supply for eighth day
- Published
Many households in East Sussex are facing an eighth day without water supplies.
There are about 230 properties in Point Hill and southern Rye who continue to be affected, according to Southern Water.
The company has apologised and said the issue was caused by a burst pipe affecting supplies in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber.
It said that repairs may not be complete until Sunday.
About 910 properties in Rye and Point Hill that have had supply returned may have lower pressure than normal, the company said.
In a statement on Saturday, Southern Water said: "We have now located the major leak that has caused this disruption.
"This has taken longer than we expected as it has been a very complex operation that involved cutting thick vegetation along with digging deep trenches in a rural area."
Two bottled water stations reopened on Saturday morning - at Western Car Park in Camber and at Rye Station.
Southern Water said it was continuing to deliver bottled water to all residents in affected areas.
