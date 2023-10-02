Horsham: Man dies and four others injured in crash
A man has died and four other people have been injured in a crash on a roundabout.
Two BMW cars collided at the A264 Rusper Road roundabout in Horsham, West Sussex, at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.
A 49-year-old man, who was one of the drivers, from Broadbridge Heath, died at the scene, Sussex Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the white BMW X5 or the black BMW 1 Series being driven in the area beforehand.
A 52-year-old woman from Billingshurst is in a critical condition in hospital and another woman, 55, was seriously injured in the crash, police added.
A boy and girl, both 17, who were also injured, were treated at the scene.
