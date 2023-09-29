Rye, Camber and Winchelsea residents face water supply misery
Households in parts of East Sussex are facing disruption to fresh water supplies for a seventh day.
On Thursday, Southern Water said it was taking longer than anticipated to fix a burst pipe which was affecting supplies in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber.
Bottled water stations have reopened in Rye and Camber.
Meanwhile, Southern Water said reports of discoloured water and dead fish at Rye Harbour and the River Tillingham were unrelated issues.
In a statement on Thursday, Southern Water said 600 properties in Winchelsea, and 1,500 in Rye Harbour and Point Hill should be experiencing a return to normal service.
The company added: "For some 950 customers in Camber and 1,400 in Rye, supplies should stabilise overnight thanks to an improved programme of tankers."
About 1,400 properties were being supplied by water tankers, Southern Water said on Wednesday.
The company said it "identified an unknown leak" on Friday and discovered the burst pipe off Udimore Reservoir on Sunday.
On Friday, bottled water stations reopened at Rye station and Western car park in Camber.
After reports of black water at Rye Harbour and the River Tillingham, Southern Water said: "We take pollution concerns like this very seriously and have taken numerous samples at various locations.
"Our samples have indicated that ammonia levels are not at levels that would cause concerns."
The water company confirmed that the issue had no relation to the ongoing water supply issues in the area.
The Environment Agency said it was investigating.
An EA spokesperson added: "The river has a bluish tint and initial investigations point to a natural event, which has caused low dissolved oxygen levels resulting in some fish deaths."
