Brighton and Hove City Council at 'tipping point' over finances
- Published
Brighton and Hove City Council has said it needs to make cuts of £70m to avoid becoming effectively bankrupt.
The council said it may mean it could only provide "core" services - or those required by law - such as adult social care.
Increases in fees and charges as well as cuts to discretionary services such as beach lifeguards and public toilets may be needed, the council said.
The move came as the council's external auditors issued a stark warning.
A report from Grant Thornton said: "The council is now in a position where it must consider a realignment of priorities to coincide with securing financial sustainability.
"This may involve making politically unattractive or undesirable decisions in the interests of the authority's future viability."
Grant Thornton has warned of a £70m budget gap between now and the end of March 2027 - the period covered by the council's medium-term financial strategy.
Last year, the council overspent by £3m and had to dip into its financial reserves to balance the budget.
Grant Thornton director Darren Wells told the council's audit and standards committee on Tuesday: "You just do not have the flexibility any more to continue to use reserves to meet any forecast overspend.
"It does mean as a council that you are going to have to make some hard decisions about the level and the breadth of services that you currently provide."
Green councillor Pete West, who chairs the committee, said: "It is a truly scary position the council finds itself in. We were saying this a year ago, all of us on the same page."
Mr Wells added: "In our view, the council is at a tipping point and the position is as bad as I think it can be."
