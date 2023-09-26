Make a Difference: Sussex and Surrey champions honoured at awards
- Published
Community champions have been honoured in a BBC award scheme.
The Make a Difference Awards celebrate local heroes who give their time to improve their communities.
The Surrey and Sussex winners were announced at a ceremony on Monday at Ashdown Park Hotel in East Grinstead.
Winners included a group raising awareness of the risk of drugs, volunteers who protect a Sussex habitat and sixth formers who have befriended teenage refugees from Afghanistan.
Winners were announced in eight categories to recognise bravery, a great neighbour and volunteers, among others. The other finalists received Highly Commended awards.
The winners were:
- Volunteer: Jean Rigden from Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, who has given 50 years of volunteering to Elmbridge Mencap
- Community Group: Billy & Beyond, formed after the death of a young man from Worthing, West Sussex, through an accidental drug overdose, and provides education workshops in schools about the dangers of drugs
- Fundraiser: Patricia Parker OBE, from Dorking, Surrey, who has spent 23 years developing a scheme to help children in Darfur, by providing livestock, water pumps and schools
- Carer: Annette Roberts from Carshalton, Surrey, who has cared for her 29-year-old son Ryan, who is partially sighted and has severe autism, and her mother Roseleah, who had Alzheimer's for the last 10 years of her life
- Great Neighbour: Despo Stevens, from Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey, who has supported her local foodbank and given a home to vulnerable, disadvantaged children
- Bravery: Seahaven First Responders, volunteers who support 999 teams in East Sussex, and attended more than 1,000 calls in 2022 across Newhaven, Peacehaven and Seaford
- Green: Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group, which since 1997 has cared for a habitat near Chichester, West Sussex, and encouraged local people to take an active role in protecting it
- Together: Sixth form students at St George's College in Weybridge have been entertaining and befriending teenage refugees who were displaced from Afghanistan in 2021
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.