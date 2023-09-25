West Sussex County Council secures £5.5m electric vehicle grant
A £5.5m grant to pay for the installation of up to 1,000 electric vehicle charging points has been received by West Sussex County Council.
The money will also cover infrastructure for up to 400 "passive" charge points, which can be activated as demand increases.
The money has come from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.
It will cover 60% of costs, with charge point operator Connected Kerb covering the rest.
The charge points will be installed on streets and within council car parks at a total of 230 locations.
Before any decisions about where to install the charging points are taken, the county council plans to consult with some 240,000 households.
Joy Dennis, the county council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "This grant funding is excellent news for the residents of West Sussex."
She said the scheme would "significantly bolster our existing scheme to make on street charging more accessible for residents who do not have off street parking" and boost "sustainable transport options" across West Sussex.
