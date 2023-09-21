Chichester Superdrug: Two men charged over teen boy's imprisonment
Two men have been charged following an incident in a Superdrug store in Chichester.
Jake De-Geus, 29, from Chichester and Edwin Hirst, 39, from Fareham, in Hampshire, are accused of false imprisonment and battery of a 15-year boy on 23 March, Sussex Police said.
Mr Hirst is also charged with battery against a 16-year-old boy.
Both have been summonsed to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on 24 October.
In June, the CPS had determined no charges should be brought against two boys, who were aged 15 and 16 at the time and who had been arrested for assault at the scene of the incident, due to insufficient evidence, a police spokesman said.
