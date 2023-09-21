Brighton & Hove Albion in line for Freedom of the City
Brighton & Hove Albion could be awarded the Freedom of the City, the city council has revealed.
Albion qualified for the Europa League for the first time in the club's 122-year history after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.
Brighton & Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: "It's an exciting time to be a Brightonian and an Albion fan."
Councillors will vote at a meeting in November on the award.
The ceremonial award will recognise the club's achievements and contribution to the city, Ms Sankey said.
"The story of the mighty Albion's success is a source of huge pride for the whole city. From the fiercely loyal fans, who saved our club in the 1990s, but also in the incredible impact the club has had on our whole community and local economy.
"As the team play their first game in Europe, it's fitting that we can show our civic support by awarding our city's highest honour.
"Brighton & Hove has never underestimated what our team is capable of, and now we can celebrate what they've achieved, and the hope and joy they give to millions around the world."
Albion chief executive Paul Barber added: "Accepting the Freedom of the City award is a great honour for the club, and a fantastic way for the squad to know that they have the support of the whole city behind them as we embark on our historical first season in European football."
Albion face AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium on Thursday in the club's first ever Europa League match.
