Arun: Councillors call on police to cover CCTV costs
- Published
Councillors on Arun District Council want police to take on more costs for its new CCTV system.
The West Sussex council's housing and wellbeing committee approved the introduction of a cloud-based system, taking the annual £20,000 cost to £9,000.
It passed a motion to resist the "offloading" of costs with support of other local authorities in Sussex.
Sussex Police has been contacted for a comment.
In 2018 Arun's CCTV got a £64,000 upgrade, £49,000 paid by the council.
Liberal Democrat councillor, James Walsh, said: "With our district and borough colleagues, across East and West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, for all of us to collectively say that we are not happy to take on this responsibility and that we firmly believe that this should belong with the police.
"[We need] to actually resist this move to offload it onto the boroughs, onto the local council."
