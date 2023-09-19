Middleton-on-Sea: Plans for war memorial submitted
Plans for a new war memorial have been submitted for approval to a council.
The memorial, measuring 1.5m (5 feet), could be built at St Nicholas Church, in the West Sussex village of Middleton-on-Sea, near Bognor Regis.
The structure, which is part of plans submitted to Arun District Council, will be visible from the road and on accessible parts of the churchyard.
It will provide a "clear focus during the season of remembrance", the church said in a statement.
An existing World War Two memorial roll of honour currently stands at the churchyard, on Elmer Road.
It includes details of residents from the parish who died in the conflict, and is read out on Remembrance Day each year,
The church said there are no other war memorials in the village, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
