Goalkeeper targeted by missiles thrown by Crawley fans during game
- Published
A football club may face sanctions from the FA after home fans threw missiles at an opponent's goalkeeper.
Crawley Town FC secured a 3-2 home victory against Tranmere Rovers in their League Two fixture at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.
A "large group" of home supporters were seen throwing flares on to the pitch at Rovers' goalkeeper Luke McGee.
In a statement, the club apologised and said it was starting an investigation.
The game was almost abandoned due to the incident in the stadium's South Terrace, which happened after Crawley's 61st-minute equaliser.
The club says it expects to receive sanctions in the coming weeks which it says will put it under "significant financial stress".
It could also mean stand closures or points deductions for the team.
In the statement, the club added: "It is exceedingly disappointing, and now concerning that these select groups, who do not represent the wider fan base, continue to let the club down in this way."
Anyone found to be involved in throwing missiles would be indefinitely banned from Broadfield Stadium, Crawley said.
Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.