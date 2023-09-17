Mayfield: Police officer injured in funfair attack
- Published
A police officer suffered a "serious" cut to their face during disorder at a funfair in Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers were called to King George Field in Mayfield, East Sussex, by a private security firm on Saturday night.
Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences.
They remain in custody.
Det Supt Miles Ockwell said: "As officers sought to make an arrest, they were attacked by a group of young people and had to deploy incapacitant spray to try to defend themselves.
"One of our officers sustained a serious cut to the face and they are receiving hospital treatment.
He added a dispersal zone was in place in the area preventing groups from "gathering and committing offences".
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.