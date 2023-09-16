Eastbourne street party celebrates decade of investment
Residents in Sussex are celebrating a decade of community investment at a street party.
The Devonshire West Big Local campaign based in the Devonshire West area of Eastbourne, East Sussex, received £1m in December 2012 to put towards community priorities.
Celebrations were hosted at Leaf Hall in the town, a beneficiary of the fund.
There have been improvements to the Royal Hippodrome, new play equipment and free summer play schemes.
The free event included an exhibition detailing how the money has been spent over the years as well as music, crafts and food.
Trustee at Leaf Hall Lynne Kiernan said: "There must be about 150 people here. We've closed the road."
She added: "I think opening up activities and arts for families and children has helped them get through difficulties. It's tangible."
The money was also spent on funding case workers for the Matthew 25 Mission which works locally to support the homeless and others struggling and in need of support.
The funding was awarded as part of the Big Local project in conjunction with the Local Trust and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.
The project aimed to support communities to fund their own initiatives at their own pace across 10-15 years.
The resident-led Devonshire West Big Local board was created to distribute the money to organisations which aimed to "improve the lives of residents".
