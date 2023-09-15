Gatwick back to normal after air traffic control staff shortages
Gatwick Airport said it was "operating as normal" after a shortage of air traffic controllers caused disruption to flights overnight.
The air traffic control tower was now "fully staffed", the airport said.
Passengers were still reporting minor delays and some struggled to get home after their flights were diverted.
Gatwick confirmed 22 cancellations as of 22:00 BST on Thursday, while the website FlightRadar24 said hundreds of flights at the airport were delayed.
The National Air Traffic Services (Nats) apologised for its staffing shortages.
The disruption comes just over two weeks after a technical issue at Nats led to 2,000 flights being cancelled across the UK.
EasyJet expressed frustration at Thursday's delays and cancellations, while Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary called on Nats' boss to resign.
One passenger who was scheduled to fly into Gatwick from Dalaman, Turkey, on Thursday evening, ended up landing in Cardiff at 04:00 BST after her flight was rescheduled.
She told the BBC she then had wait for three hours for onward transportation.
James Devonport, from Brighton, flew home from Dublin on Thursday evening and said the journey was "pretty chaotic", claiming that "staff didn't really seem to know the flights were delayed until we got a notification through on our phones".
"It was all quite a live situation and people were getting quite angry," he told BBC Radio Sussex.
The plane took off after about 90 minutes, he said.
"We felt super lucky we were on one of those flights that did manage to get in," Mr Devonport said.
Travel expert Simon Calder posted to his 197,000 followers on X, which is formerly known as Twitter, that flights had returned to normal on Friday morning "with a few knock-on delays following the latest issue with air-traffic control".
Jack Slater, who was travelling to Milan from Gatwick on Friday, said all flights were "a bit delayed but nothing by more than an hour it seems".
He said everyone at the airport was "fairly chilled".
