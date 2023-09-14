Gatwick air traffic control hit by more staff shortages
Flights have been delayed at Gatwick Airport because of a shortage of air traffic controllers.
The airport has apologised over the "short notice" shortages.
At the end of August, a technical problem at Britain's National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to 2,000 flights being cancelled across the country.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has called on the chief executive of Nats to resign over the latest disruption.
Mr O'Leary said: "It is unacceptable that more flights and hundreds of passengers are suffering delays to/from Gatwick Airport due to Nats CEO, Martin Rolfe's blatant failure to adequately staff UK ATC.
"Airlines are paying millions of pounds to Nats each and every year and should not have to see their passengers suffer avoidable delays due to UK ATC staff shortages."
Nats has been contacted for comment.
Gatwick said new air traffic controllers have been recruited since the summer of 2022 and others are due to start after completing their training, in line with the agreed plan when Nats took over the contract.
A London Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "Due to a short notice staff absence in the air traffic control tower, temporary air traffic control restrictions have been put in place this evening. This will cause some delays.
"London Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted by these restrictions. Please contact your airline for more information.
"Nats are a world-class provider of air traffic services and London Gatwick's senior management recognises how hard the airport's air traffic controllers are working to keep the operation moving. We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the airport's control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."
