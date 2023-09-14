Gatwick air traffic control hit by more staff shortages
- Published
Flights have been delayed at Gatwick Airport because of a shortage of air traffic controllers.
The airport has apologised over the issues that happened at "short notice".
Last month, a technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to 2,000 flights being cancelled.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has called on Nats' chief executive to resign over the latest disruption. Nats said it was "working hard to keep the operation moving" at Gatwick.
Mr O'Leary said: "It is unacceptable that more flights and hundreds of passengers are suffering delays to/from Gatwick Airport due to Nats CEO, Martin Rolfe's blatant failure to adequately staff UK ATC.
"Airlines are paying millions of pounds to Nats each and every year and should not have to see their passengers suffer avoidable delays due to UK ATC staff shortages."
In a statement, Nats said: "We are working closely with the airport to ensure we can handle flights with as little disruption as possible and we apologise very sincerely to people who have been inconvenienced.
"London Gatwick's senior management understands we are working hard to keep the operation moving. Airlines operating at London Gatwick were aware of the situation when Nats was appointed, but that does not dilute the apology we offer sincerely to them and their passengers who have been inconvenienced by recent disruption."
Gatwick said new air traffic controllers have been recruited since the summer of 2022 and others are due to start after completing their training, in line with the agreed plan when Nats took over the contract.
A London Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "Due to a short notice staff absence in the air traffic control tower, temporary air traffic control restrictions have been put in place this evening. This will cause some delays.
"London Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted by these restrictions. Please contact your airline for more information.
"Nats are a world-class provider of air traffic services and London Gatwick's senior management recognises how hard the airport's air traffic controllers are working to keep the operation moving. We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the airport's control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.