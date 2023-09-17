Hove Plinth: Statue representing a human dash for freedom goes on display
A new sculpture depicting a human dash for freedom has been unveiled on Hove seafront.
Flight of the Langoustine by sculptor Pierre Diamantopoulo will be officially inaugurated at a public event on Sunday by the Mayor of Brighton & Hove.
The sculpture depicts four life-size figures leaping for freedom through broken steel bars and is the second work to stand on the Hove Plinth.
The four figures have been cast in bronze and set in a ring of steel.
Weighing in at 2.2 tonnes and sitting about 3.5m (11ft 6in) high and 3m (10ft) wide, the design and sculpting process took 26 months, spread over three years with each figure taking 16 weeks to sculpt by hand.
Mr Diamantopoulo described the figures as "an absurdist response to a profound sense of unrest".
He said: "The opportunities for sculptors to engage in meaningful and well-placed public art are far and few between.
Helmut Lusser, chair of Hove Civic Society, said: "Cities need public art for all of us to enjoy. I am delighted that the society for the second time has been able to contribute a major piece of public art to our city.
"Let this be the start of an open air art gallery for all of us that live, visit and work in this wonderful city."
