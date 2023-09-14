Father's anger after children left stranded on train platform
A father has criticised a train operator after his two children were left stranded on a railway platform.
Ben Newman, from Hastings, said he was on the train when it pulled away after he got separated from his two boys.
He said the train doors did not re-open after it stopped at Hampden Park station in Eastbourne - despite his frantic appeals to train staff.
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has apologised and said it was reviewing the incident.
The family were travelling on a train from Gatwick Airport to Hastings on 28 July when one of their suitcases got stuck between two seats at Hampden Park station, Mr Newman said.
By the time he had retrieved them, the train doors had closed, leaving the boys on the platform and him on the train.
He said: "The supervisor assessed the situation and felt the doors needed to be opened. And I have no idea why, but they weren't opened and the train moved off.
"When the train moved, I screamed. I could see my eldest howling, as he wasn't expecting the train to move."
'Heartfelt apologies'
Mr Newman remained on the train to Eastbourne station, where a member of staff drove him back to Hampden Park station.
A woman who had witnessed the incident stayed with the children, who are aged four and six, until their father arrived.
The 41-year-old said it was about 30 minutes between the incident and him being reunited with his children.
GTR customer services director Jenny Saunders said: "We understand the great distress this would have caused Mr Newman and send our heartfelt apologies for what happened.
"We take this matter very seriously and the incident is under review."
