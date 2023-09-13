Car crashes into shop in central Brighton
A car has crashed into a shop in central Brighton.
Emergency services were called to London Road at about 09:20 BST, South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said.
A number of electric bicycles parked in a rack on the pavement were damaged when the car hit the front of a WH Smith store.
One person was assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment, a Secamb spokesman said.
The road has since been reopened and nobody has been arrested, Sussex Police said.
