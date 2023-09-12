Brighton & Hove Albion: City's blue and white makeover for Europa League
- Published
The streets of Brighton and Hove are being covered in blue and white bunting and lamp post banners to celebrate the UEFA Europa League coming to the city for the first time.
On match days, landmark buildings, including the historic Royal Pavilion, will also glow in the Albion's colours.
Brighton & Hove Albion take on AEK Athens in the city on 21 September.
Albion captain Lewis Dunk described it as a "brilliant opportunity" to "showcase the club and city".
The club qualified for the Europa League for the first time in its 122-year history, after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.
Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, said: "To help us to celebrate this historic achievement, we're dressing the city in blue and white and we'd love to see businesses and residents across the city get creative and dress their windows and public areas in blue and white too."
Ty Goddard, lead for economic development at the council, said: "Europa League football represents a massive opportunity for both the club and city.
"A recent independent economic impact assessment, commissioned by Brighton & Hove Albion, reported that the club's 2022/23 Premier League success contributed £595m to the local economy.
"Competing in the UEFA Europa League could add a further £80m next season."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.