Uckfield primary school looks set to close despite local objections
The closure of a primary school in East Sussex could be set to move ahead, following a six-week consultation.
Holy Cross Church of England School in Uckfield has just 26 children on its roll, despite a capacity for 210.
The consultation generated 41 responses from parents, pupils, staff, and others, 29 of whom opposed closure.
But East Sussex County Council said closure "at the earliest opportunity" was in the "best interests" of the children and the community.
In a report, the council's director of children's services, Alison Jeffrey, said the majority of respondents objected, with concerns raised about the impact on staff and children's mental health, and the availability of local school places.
However, she said no suggestions had been made to address "potential solutions or actions" to the problems the school faced.
Quality of education
The low pupil numbers forced the school to reorganise into just two classes - one for reception to year two and another for years three to six.
"The very low pupil numbers, the challenge of securing appropriate leadership and teaching staff for the school and the concerns over the quality of education that children are receiving leads us to conclude that closing the school at the earliest opportunity is in the best interests of the children and the school community," Ms Jeffrey said.
The report went on to set out how other schools in the area would have capacity to take on all the pupils, while mental health support would also be made available.
Following the report, the council's lead member for education, councillor Bob Standley, will be asked on 11 September to agree to move ahead with the formal process.
If he agrees, the authority is expected to issue a statutory proposal, which would trigger a second round of consultation.
