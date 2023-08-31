Tow rope in Storrington fatal glider crash not checked, says report
- Published
A glider pilot was killed after a towing line connecting the aircraft to a plane as it was being launched became detached, an investigation has found.
The glider crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington, West Sussex, shortly before 11:00 BST on 24 September.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the pilot was ejected from the glider and was found 26m (85ft) from the aircraft.
The AAIB said it was unlikely checks had been made before take-off.
"Shortly after an aerotow take-off, the glider released the tow at approximately 300ft above ground level," the AAIB reported.
The glider then pitched down rapidly and hit the ground at high speed.
Take off 'abnormal'
Witnesses told the AAIB the glider had taken off following a longer ground run than usual, before the glider pitched down and bounced twice.
Once it became airborne again they said the glider was in a "low towing position."
The AAIB reported: "The tug pilot considered this abnormal but was not unduly concerned as he knew the glider pilot was experienced.
"The tug pilot then lost sight of the glider and shortly after felt the glider release the tow."
The glider was then seen pitching down "at a steep angle" before it disappeared behind trees.
The pilot was given CPR but died at the scene.
"It is unlikely in this case that Positive Control Checks were carried out - these offer the ability to detect a mis-rigging condition before flight," the AAIB concluded.
The AAIB has recommended Positive Control Checks be made mandatory.