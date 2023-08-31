Views sought over Brighton and Hove bin crackdown expansion
A scheme which sees some business in Brighton and Hove being fined if they leave their bins out outside of prescribed hours could be expanded.
Traders in the city's central areas can only leave bins out between 6pm and 9am on collection days.
Brighton & Hove City Council has launched a public consultation with a view to expanding its T-Zone scheme to other parts of the city.
Offending businesses risk being issued with a fixed penalty notice of £110.
T-Zones were introduced in some central areas of Brighton and Hove in 2022 to manage commercial bins left out on roads and pavements.
A council spokesman said: "Shops, bars, restaurants, takeaways and other traders outside of a T-Zone can leave their bins outside or near their premises all day, every day."
He said bins left out attracted anti-social behaviour and encouraged fly-tipping and littering.
Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the city environment committee, said: "We've heard from residents that commercial bins impact accessibility for families with buggies, wheelchair users and others with mobility issues.
"These large commercial bins and bags on streets and pavements are also an eyesore and affect residents' enjoyment of their neighbourhoods," he said.
A public consultation is open until 15 October.
"We're really keen to tidy up the city, and want to hear from both residents and businesses about extending T-Zones in Brighton and Hove," Mr Rowkins said.
