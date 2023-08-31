Sussex Police officer sacked over sexual harassment
- Published
A Sussex Police officer has been sacked for sexually harassing a PC who he supervised.
Det Sgt Jason Hoadley, 52, who was based in Eastbourne, sent the female PC inappropriate messages and kissed and touched her at team social occasions.
The officer was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour at a misconduct hearing at Sussex Police headquarters on Wednesday.
He was dismissed from the force and banned from returning to policing.
The hearing was told the PC had alleged she had been sexually harassed by Det Sgt Hoadley, who was her supervisor.
He was found guilty of gross misconduct and placed on the College of Policing Barred list, which will prevent a return to policing, a Sussex Police spokesman said.
Supt Petra Lazar, deputy head of professional standards said: "Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and the actions of this officer in this case fell short of those standards.
"Such behaviours have no place in Sussex Police and this has been reflected in the outcome of the hearing."
