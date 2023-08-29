Goring-by-Sea jet skier death 'accidental' coroner rules
The death of a jet skier off a West Sussex beach was an accident, a coroner has ruled.
Alex Clear, 26, from Banstead in Surrey, was jet skiing near Goring-by-Sea with his father and friends on 29 May when he fell off.
He was found unconscious and not breathing by a lifeboat team who were called out to him within 14 minutes of him shouting for help.
His family said he "lived life in the fast lane", his inquest was told.
At Mr Clear's inquest at Edes House in Chichester, the West Sussex coroner Sally Morgan said he was an experienced jet skier and was wearing appropriate clothing, with his jet ski working well and that the weather conditions were good.
But Mr Clear fell off his jet ski and "became separated from it due to the wind and current being against him", the coroner said.
He was airlifted to Worthing Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the hearing was told.
Ms Morgan, the assistant coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, concluded the "sudden and tragic loss" of Mr Clear was an accident.
Following the death of Mr Clear, and another man in his 70s who died while paddle boarding off Worthing beach, the RNLI and Worthing Borough Council issued a warning of the "potential dangers" when taking part in activities on the water.
In May, an RNLI spokesman said: "Tragically there have been several fatalities reported from around the UK coastline this year, including these recent incidents in Worthing.
"We urge people to please respect the powers of the sea and would encourage anyone taking part in offshore activities to please be aware of the weather conditions and use all the safety equipment available to them."
