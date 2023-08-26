Hot dog eaters gather in Selsey for 'world cup' qualifier
Competitive eaters from around the world are gathering in West Sussex to see who can put away the most hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Major League Eating (MLE) is hosting a UK qualifying event for the first time, ahead of its annual Fourth of July "world cup" in the United States.
A dozen competitors, many from the UK, will compete at Seal Bay Resort's White Horse Complex in Selsey at 15:00 BST.
MLE president Richard Shea, 54, said he was "very excited".
The event, hosted by US fast food chain Nathan's Famous, will see contestants compete to qualify for the world championships in Coney Island, New York, on 4 July 2024.
Among the UK hopefuls is Max Stanford, who Mr Shea said was an "eater of note based in London".
Safety standards
Joey Chestnut, from Westfield, Indiana, currently holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes and earned his 16th title in July.
Miki Sudo, from Port Richey, Florida, is the nine-time female champion, with an all-time best of 48.5 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.
Speed eating is not without risks - experts have warned, that as well as choking, speed-eaters could damage their stomach or oesophagus.
However, MLE says it does not sanction or promote events that do not adhere to safety regulations.
It says speed eating is only suitable for over 18s in a controlled environment with appropriate rules and an emergency medical technician present.
'More like athletes'
Mr Shea said the reasons people undertake competitive eating have "changed dramatically" over the years.
Previously, he said, people did it out of curiosity or because they were big eaters but now they were more like athletes.
"We have a lot of runners and people from various sporting disciplines that also compete in food," he said.