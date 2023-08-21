Lucy Letby hospital trust boss later worked in Sussex
The chief executive of the hospital trust at which nurse Lucy Letby murdered seven babies later worked as head of a trust in West Sussex.
Tony Chambers resigned from the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire in 2018, after police launched an investigation into the deaths.
He then had various senior roles within the NHS before joining the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead.
The Trust has declined to comment, and Mr Chambers has been approached.
Letby, who was unmasked as the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times, was given a whole-life sentence on Monday.
'What due diligence?'
After her conviction, consultants at the Countess of Chester came forward to claim their concerns about her, first raised in October 2015, were silenced by managers.
They said two further babies died after they raised the alarm and before she was arrested in July 2018.
A senior manager at the Countess of Chester Hospital has now been suspended.
Mr Chambers worked as an interim CEO at the Queen Victoria Hospital from January until two months ago - as Letby was standing trial for the baby murders.
He had previously had five different senior roles in the NHS following his resignation from the Countess of Chester.
Kim Thomas, chief executive of the Birth Trauma Association, said: "It's worrying NHS trusts seem happy to appoint somebody who has already been shown to fail in another trust and there are questions about their competence.
"You have to wonder what kind of due diligence is going on there."
Mr Chambers had previously told the BBC he was focused on "the safety of the baby unit and the wellbeing of patients and staff" during his time at the Countess of Chester.
He said he would "co-operate fully and openly with any post-trial inquiry".
