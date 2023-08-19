Brighton crash: Man arrested after woman hit by vehicle
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle, Sussex Police said.
The woman, in her 20s, was struck in Whitehawk Crescent, Brighton, at about 06:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink.
He is also being questioned on suspicion of intentional strangulation and assault of an emergency worker.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.