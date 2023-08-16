Horsham: Man falls into well trying to rescue snakes

Four fire engines were involved in the rescue effort
By Iris Cleak
Fire crews have rescued a man from a well after he became trapped whilst saving grass snakes that had fallen inside.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to the call at Hammerpond Road in Horsham on Tuesday evening.

Four fire engines were used in the rescue effort along with an aerial ladder platform.

Crews removed a metal gate covering the 15ft (4.5m) deep well before using a rope system to get the man to safety.

Eddie Mitchell
The man was attempting to rescue grass snakes when he fell into the well

It took an hour and 20 minutes to complete the rescue, the fire service said.

The man was then attended to by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

